Acer's New Predator Helios Gaming Laptop Costs Rs 379,999, Here's What All it Offers

Acer has refreshed its Predator Helio gaming laptop portfolio with the new Acer Predator Helios 500 that comes with 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. The company says the laptop is designed to bring “desktop calibre gameplay which users can play on the go." On paper, the gaming laptop has all the premium features such as a 4K Mini LED display, 120Hz refresh rate screen, and DTS:X Ultra-enabled speaker system. But the premium laptop comes with an equally premium starting price tag of Rs 3,79,999.

Starting with the display, the Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) sports a large 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is backed by AUO AmLED technology that supports Full-array local dimming for the best colour saturation and contrast. Under the hood, it carries up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU, and 64GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200MHz - that should run a host of AAA titles. For storage, users get 2TB SSD and 1TB HDD drivers.

In terms of cooling, the Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) features the proprietary Acer PowerGem system that sits on top of the CPU and serves to distribute the heat it generates throughout the device. We get two fans underneath to keep the laptop cool during intense gaming or editing sessions. Like most gaming laptops, users can play with RGB light on the keyboard, but additionally at the bottom chassis. The custom utility app lets users monitor the system, customise RGB preferences, and much more. The app even allows users to choose between four modes - Quiet, Default, Extreme, and Turbo.

In terms of connectivity, the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) boasts a single HDMI 2.1, one mini-DP1.4, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports that support offline charging, and one RJ45 port. We also get Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller and Wi-Fi 6 (AX1650). The Predator Helios 500 will be available on Acer online Store, Acer Exclusive stores and other authorized retail stores starting from Rs 3,79,999.

