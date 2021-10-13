Adobe All Set To Bring Camera RAW Editing on Photoshop for Apple iPad

Adobe is all set to roll out the Camera Raw editing feature on Photoshop for iPad. Ahead of the company’s Max conference on October 24, Ryan Dumlao, Senior Product Manager of Photoshop on the iPad, shared a preview video showing how this feature could be used to edit RAW and DNG photos directly imported from a camera to the iPad. The Camera Raw plugin, which is also the technical foundation of Lightroom’s processing engine, allows users to edit RAW photographs in Photoshop. The tool may be used to import any file that the Camera Raw currently support, including the ProRAW files that Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro produce.

Dumlao highlights how users can edit various settings and exposure parameters within Photoshop. It includes the ability to import a RAW file as a smart object from a non-destructive editing programme, which can then be transferred to the desktop version of the software. Dumlao is seen performing tasks like adjusting the colour of a specific rope in his photo and removing individual tree branches.

Adobe is expected to begin the large scale roll of this feature very soon. Meanwhile, we could also see many more previews in the upcoming days and the run-up to the company’s Max conference later this month. The company has added based PDF editing tools to its Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. This will allow users to add comments, signatures, markups and other basic edits to PDFs directly within the browser. Before this update, Chrome users were only allowed to save webpages in PDF form, a feature many other browsers offer with their printing tools. While most of the features in this update are free, some will require an Adobe subscription. For example, features like converting a PDF to a Word document or converting a webpage into a PDF will require an Adobe subscription.

