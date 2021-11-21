Affordable Google Pixel 6a May Look Similar to Flagship Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6a is seemingly in the works after the company launched the vanilla Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last month. Google smartphones with the ‘a’ moniker are usually toned-down variants of the current flagship series, therefore, we can expect the purported Pixel 6a to borrow specifications from the new line-up. Ahead of the official confirmation, the Pixel 6a’s alleged renders have surfaced online, tipping a hole-punch display and a distinct camera module that we also saw on Google Pixel 6 smartphones.

The renders published by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) show two colour options of the Pixel 6a - white and black. Both colour variants feature the dual-tone finish that we also saw on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. On the right side of the frame, we can see the volume rocker and the power buttons. At the bottom, the purported Google Pixel 6a carries a USB Type-C port for charging along with two grilles, one for the speaker and one for the microphone. The report notes the Pixel 6a will feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display, comparatively smaller than the 6.4-inch screen on the Google Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 Pro, of course, comes with a large 6.7-inch screen.

At the back, the purported Pixel 6a features the same black-coloured rectangular module that houses the rear cameras. It appears the tone-down variant will get dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. The phone will reportedly measure roughly 152.2×71.8×8.7mm (10.4mm including rear camera bump).

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 6a may feature a “mid-range" Tensor processor that may take inspiration from the Snapdragon 778G that powers the current Pixel 5a. The smartphone is further tipped to carry a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor, in addition to 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The camera features of the Pixel 6a remains unclear, though it may borrow modes from the Pixel 6 series. Google did launch Pixel 4a in India, and it will be interesting to see whether its successor will debut in the country.

