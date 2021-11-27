After 108MP cameras, Motorola May Be The First To Launch Smartphone With 200MP camera

Smartphone cameras have improved very significantly ever since it became a feature. Now, we have cameras going up to more than 100-megapixels. While more megapixels don’t necessarily mean a better image, smartphone manufacturers are in a race of numbers - who puts the most-megapixel camera on their smartphone. A report has recently said that Lenovo-owned Motorola will be the first company to bring a 200-megapixel camera to its smartphones sometime in the first half of next year.

According to a recent report from Chinese tipster Ice Universe, Motorola will be the first to sport a 200-megapixel camera, which will arrive sometime next year. Motorola will be followed by Xiaomi, and then Samsung will put a 200-megapixel camera on its smartphones by 2023

Now, the 200-megapixel camera that Motorola is said to put on its smartphones could be a Samsung lens. The South Korean giant earlier this year unveiled the world’s first 200-megapixel smartphone camera sensor called the ISOCELL HP1. The ISOLCELL HP1 has a 1/1.22-inch sensor with a 200-megapixel resolution and a native pixel size of 0.64μm. The smartphone supports 2×2 and 4×4 pixel binning modes for higher light sensitivity in low-light conditions.

In bright conditions, the ISOCELL HP1 is said to offer a dynamic range and can record 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos at 120fps frame rate with a wide field of view.

