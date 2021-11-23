After Airtel, Vodafone Idea To Increase Prices of Prepaid Plans: All details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has decided to hike the prices of its prepaid plans by 20-25 percent from November 25 onwards. The telco has increased the minimum value of recharge by around 25 percent for 28 days validity period to Rs 99 from Rs 79. In the popular unlimited category plans, Vi has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 percent. The popular Vi prepaid plan bundled with a per-day 1GB data limit with 28 days validity will cost Rs 269 from November 25 onwards. Currently, it costs Rs 219. The company shared the development just a day after Bharti Airtel announced a similar tariff hike from November 26.

In a press note, Vi said, “The new plans will start the process of average revenue per user improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry." Interestingly, Bharti Airtel had released a similar statement earlier this week while announcing its revised prepaid plans in India.

Advertisement

>New prices: Starting with the Rs 99-worth basic plan that comes with a validity of 28 days, users can enjoy 99 minutes-worth Talktime. In the unlimited voice and data prepaid category, the Rs 149 plan will be available at Rs 179, followed by Rs 269 (earlier Rs 219), Rs 299 (earlier Rs 249), Rs 359 (earlier Rs 299), Rs 459 (earlier Rs 379), Rs 479 (earlier Rs 399), and Rs 539 (earlier Rs 449). All these prepaid plans offer free voice calling services and 100 SMS per day but variations in the validity period and internet data.

The Vi prepaid plan worth Rs 699 will see a massive hike and is available for Rs 839 (84 days validity). It includes 2GB of internet data per day. Other plans with 365 days validity - Rs 1,499 will be available at Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,399 to cost Rs 2,899.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.