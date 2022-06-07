Virtual Private Network service providers are taking the June 27, 2022 deadline for India’s new VPN rule seriously and are voluntarily opting to shut down their servers in the country. After ExpressVPN, another major VPN service provider Surfshark has announced that will not follow India’s new VPN laws.

“In response to the new Indian data regulation laws, cybersecurity company Surfshark is shutting down its servers in India. The new laws require VPN providers to record and keep customers’ logs for 180 days as well as collect and keep excessive customer data for five years," it said.

WHAT HAPPENS TO EXISTING SURFSHARK USERS

Surfshark’s physical servers in India will be shut down before the new law comes into power. Until then, users will be able to connect to servers in India as usual. After the new regulations come into effect, Surfshark, like ExpressVPN, will introduce virtual Indian servers – which will be physically located in Singapore and London.

“Users will be able to find them in our regular list of servers. Virtual servers are functionally identical to physical ones – the main difference is that they’re not located in the stated country. They still provide the same functionality – in this case, getting an Indian IP," it explained.

So, even after the new VPN rules come into effect in India, nothing much will change for Surfshark or ExpressVPN users. “Users in India who don’t use Indian servers will not notice any differences – they will still be able to connect to whichever server outside the country they please," it added.

“Surfshark proudly operates under a strict “no logs" policy, so such new requirements go against the core ethos of the company. A VPN is an online privacy tool, and Surfshark was founded to make it as easy to use for the common users as possible. The infrastructure that Surfshark runs on has been configured in a way that respects the privacy of our users, and we will not compromise our values – or our technical base", says Gytis Malinauskas, Head of Legal at Surfshark.

