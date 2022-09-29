Home » News » Tech » After Making Foldable Phones A Reality, Samsung Is Now Bringing 'Slidable' Displays To PCs

World's first 17-inch slidable display (Image: Intel)
Samsung decided to surprise everyone at Intel's Innovation 2022 Keynote by unveiling world's first 'slidable' display. Here are all details.

During the Intel Innovation Keynote 2022, apart from the Intel Raptor Lake CPUs, Samsung showcased its ’17-inch slidable display’ for PCs. During the keynote, Samsung Display CEO, JS Choi took the stage to unveil what Samsung claims to be a 13-inch panel that horizontally expands, or perhaps “slides" into a 17-inch display.

Choi said that the slidable display technology is being developed for computers offering tablet-esque designs in mind. While we may not have a tentative idea as to when we can expect this technology to become mainstream, there’s one certainty - Samsung, along with partners like Intel, are going all-in to develop alternate form-factors for the computers we use.

The on-stage demo by JS Choi did show a fully functional display, signaling that we might see it in the consumer domain soon. But what we do know is that it was an OLED display and if Samsung’s Fold lineup of smartphones is anything to go by, we can expect the slidable displays to offer good picture quality from the get-go. Moreover, being an Intel event, the brand showed its new Unison Software running on the demo device.

