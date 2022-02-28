After Garena Free Fire, Indian Govt Urged To Ban BGMI Mobile Game

PRAHAR, an NGO has urged the government to block the Chinese gaming app BGMI-PUBG and add it to the list of 54 Chinese apps banned on February 14, 2022 saying its omission in the list is a “clear lapse in judgement on part of the Government".

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch has supported this initiative by Prahar and has called for an investigation into the antecedents and China influence of BGMI-PUBG.

Also Read: MWC 2022: Russian Tech Companies Banned From Attending Amidst Ukraine War

Advertisement

PUBG mobile was banned by the Government of India on September 2, 2020. Within ten months, it was relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). BGMI is the biggest among the Chinese apps that relaunched and rebranded with the same features and have managed to circumvent scrutiny.

Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convener, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch said, “We congratulate the Government on their decision to ban another 54 Chinese apps in India recently. This is in line with the ongoing demand from people of India to boycott all kinds of Chinese goods."

“Also, in today’s data centric world, maintaining technology integrity is extremely important to protect the sovereignty of India, security of the state and defence of India. We urge the Government to thoroughly investigate the antecedents and China influence of the BGMI-PUBG app and take immediate action if found in violation".

Also Read: Apple Could Start Selling This iPhone For Under Rs 20,000 Very Soon

The letter written by Abhay Mishra, National Convenor and President, PRAHAR, said, “Tencent Holdings Limited had launched PUBG in India, and it was one of the most downloaded games at the time of its ban in 2020. In less than a year, PUBG was re-introduced in India by a front company of Tencent - Krafton under the new name BGMI -

a move that was clearly meant to circumvent the Indian policymakers."

Advertisement

It further added “On paper, Tencent is the second largest shareholder of Krafton with 15.5 percent stocks. However, it is said that Tencent holds additional interests in promoter’s various businesses, through private deals hidden from the public, giving them extraordinary control on Krafton. Most global media also refer to Krafton as

“Tencent backed Krafton".

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

Advertisement

In its IPO prospectus too, Krafton acknowledged its strategic partnership with Tencent, and the two companies together fought and won lawsuits in federal courts in the US and Germany in January 2022."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.