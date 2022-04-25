After iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Now Rumoured To Come With Satellite Connectivity

Apple’s iPhone 14 was earlier reported to come with satellite connectivity, in order to allow users to send a message or make calls when there is no network. Now, it is being said that the next Apple Watch may also come with satellite connectivity.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who reports on Apple developments, the Apple Watch is also destined to get satellite connectivity. In his ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman has said that the Apple Watch will also get the feature, but said that it could either come this year or in 2023. “Whether it’s on the iPhone or Apple Watch, the technology would provide an alternative to the Garmin inReach Explorer and SPOT, handheld satellite communicators with similar features," Gurman was quoted as saying in his newsletter.

This year, Apple is rumoured to launch three new Apple Watch models - a new SE variant, Apple Watch Series 8, and a rugged sports edition of the Apple Watch. Reports suggest that if the feature is launched this year, it would come to the regular Apple Watch 8 or the rugged Apple Watch.

It was earlier reported that the iPhone 14 series will offer satellite connectivity so that users can send emergency texts to services even when they are out of network range. Further, last year, Gurman himself had speculated that the iPhone 13 series will also come with satellite connectivity. Apart from Gurman, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also said that the iPhone 13 series could come with satellite connectivity, but both these reports proved to be false as the iPhone 13 launched without any satellite connectivity.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with a redesigned speaker grille, and will come with new features like a body temperature monitor, a new processor, blood pressure monitor, and a feature that will allow users to track their blood glucose. The Apple Watch Series 8 will launch alongside the iPhone 14 series later this year. Apple usually launches the new iPhone and Apple Watch sometime in September and this year will be no different, unless the COVID-19 pandemic worsens again.

