After Samsung, Xiaomi Set To Unveil Its Latest Foldable Mix Fold 2 Today: Here's What To Expect

Samsung last night launched its latest generation of foldable smartphones. The company has launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 globally, alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Watch and a set of premium TWS earbuds. Just a day after Samsung’s big unveil, Xiaomi is also set a launch its latest foldable, the Xiaomi Mix 2 today in China.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 foldable launch was announced earlier this week on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The announcement gave us a slight hint at the foldable smartphone’s design and we expect to see some changes from last year’s Mix Fold.

According to rumours, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 2520 x 1080p resolution on the cover screen. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will also come with an equally impressive primary foldable display with a 120Hz Samsung Eco2 AMOLED panel. The smartphone is believed to come with up to 12GB of RAM paired with up to 1TB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will also come with 67W fast charging, but the battery capacity remains unknown.

Now, all of this should be taken with a pinch of salt as Xiaomi has not made any specifications of the foldable smartphone public. The launch will take place at 7PM local time China (4:30PM IST) and we will know more about the smartphone during the launch event.

It is not known if Xiaomi will bring its foldable smartphone to the Indian market, but given the response Samsung’s foldables have seen in the country in the last couple of years, it will be no surprise if the company launches its second-generation foldable smartphone in India.

