Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have announced that Apple iPhones will be manufactured in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka. It will employ 1 lakh people, they said.

Karnataka would be the second Indian second state to have an iPhone manufacturing unit, after Tamil Nadu.

Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017. Taiwanese firm Foxconn, the main assembler of Apple’s iPhones, has been manufacturing the smartphones at its Sriperumbudur factory on the outskirts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

According to analysts at JP Morgan, Apple will increase its local manufacturing capability in India to produce 25% of all iPhones by 2025.

The announcement can also be seen as Apple moving parts of its manufacturing process out of China.

K Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), told News18 that the latest announcement shows the Government of India is focused on encouraging the production of electronics in the country.

“The aim is to accrue an accelerated pace in this sector to meet the growing domestic and global consumption. These landmark decisions by global conglomerates truly underline the goals and resolve of the government," he said. He added that the generation of 1 lakh jobs also clearly demonstrates “the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat".

“IESA congratulates the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Hon’ble CM of Karnataka, Hon’ble Electronics & IT minister of Karnataka, and all functionaries of the Dept of Electronics, Government of Karnataka for making this happen in the realm of electronics manufacturing in the state. This is a true testimony of policies getting translated to action and business," he added.

Vivek Tyagi, Chairman of IESA, also echoed the sentiment and called it “a landmark moment for the electronics manufacturing in India and the state of Karnataka".

Sagar Gupta, Director & CEO, Ekkaa, said it is a breakthrough for the Karnataka government. “Industrial expansion is essential for job creation and economic growth in our country. With the right policies and investments in infrastructure, we can create more jobs in the manufacturing sector and encourage businesses to expand their operations," he said.

Gupta added that the move will ensure new jobs created in the industry will have a fair wage and that workers are provided with the necessary skills and support.

“By promoting industrial expansion and job creation, we can build a better future for our country and our people. It is an investment in our future that will pay dividends for generations to come. This is another step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and attracting global brands and companies, making India their best alternative to China," he noted.

