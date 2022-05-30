Home » News » Tech » After Tesla, Now Elon Musk's SpaceX Will Now Accept Dogecoin As Payments For Merchandise

After Tesla, Now Elon Musk's SpaceX Will Now Accept Dogecoin As Payments For Merchandise

SpaceX will soon accept Dogecoin as payments for merchandise.
Elon Musk, a frequently vocal supporter of some cryptocurrencies, announced on Twitter, first reiterating that Tesla merch could be bought with the crypto.

Tech Desk| IANS
Updated: May 30, 2022, 15:49 IST

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said that his aerospace company SpaceX will soon accept Dogecoin as a payment option for merchandise, joining Tesla. The electric vehicle company started accepting the cryptocurrency in January, reports Teslarati. Musk, a frequently vocal supporter of some cryptocurrencies, announced on Twitter, first reiterating that Tesla merch could be bought with the crypto.

“Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too," Musk wrote on the microblogging site. Musk, nor SpaceX, announced a concrete date of when it would begin accepting Dogecoin for the merchandise. Currently, SpaceX’s merchandise shop still only accepts credit card payments. Shop items are also only listed in dollars by default in the US, and no cryptocurrency conversions or prices are available for any items in the shop, the report said.

Musk also stated that “maybe one day" Starlink users would be able to pay for their subscriptions to the internet service with Doge. Musk did not detail a specific date for this, either.

first published: May 30, 2022, 15:49 IST