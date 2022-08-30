Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch, iPhone 13 Selling At Huge Discount On Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs

Apple iPhone 14 launch is just around the corner and ahead of the iPhone 14 launch, the Apple iPhone 13 is being sold at a massive discount. The smartphone’s price has been slashed by about Rs 14,000 on Flipkart, and the stocks are running out fast. Here are all details of the deal:

The Apple iPhone 13, originally priced at Rs 79,900 in India, is listed at a price of Rs 65,999 on the e-commerce platform, a Rs 14,000 discount over the smartphone’s sticker price. Over and above, buyers on Flipkart can also avail an exchange offer, which will get them a further up to Rs 19,000 off on their new iPhone 13. Apart from that, buyers using HDFC cards will also get Rs 1,000 off on the iPhone 13 on Flipkart.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 65,999 on Flipkart, which is a Rs 13,901 discount over the smartphone’s sticker price. Apart from this, buyers can further avail an exchange discount, which can potentially drop the price down to as low as Rs 46,999, if the smartphone you are exchanging is 19,000 in value. It is important to note here that the condition of your old smartphone will determine the value you will get out of it.

The Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year alongside the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 460ppi pixel density. The iPhone 13 is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset that is built on a 5nm process, and offers three storage options - 128GB, 256GB , and 512GB.

The iPhone 13 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle primary shooter, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle secondary camera. Up front, the iPhone 13 again has a 12-megapixel selfie snapper.

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series which will succeed iPhone 13 on September 7 during the company’s Far Out event. The iPhone 14 series is expected to bring a new variant, the iPhone 14 Max and will not have a “mini" iPhone this time around.

