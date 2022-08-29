Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch, Report Hints Apple Could Bring Satellite Connectivity Feature

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series during the ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. Ahead of the event, there is a slew of rumours and reports around the next generation iPhone. The latest rumour around the iPhone 14, however, hints at the company bringing satellite connectivity to the iPhone.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Apple expert Mark Gurman, Apple may bring satellite connectivity to the iPhone 14 series. Gurman, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, speculates that the theme of this year’s iPhone event invite hints at the satellite connectivity feature. Gurman says that the ‘Far Out’ tagline, alongside a cluster of stars could mean that iPhone is getting satellite connectivity.

Advertisement

In his report, Gurman importantly notes that the ‘Far Out’ invite could refer to something as simple as a reference to wallpapers on the new device. However, he says that there could be a “more significant" meaning to this, further speculating about the presence of satellite connectivity on the upcoming iPhone 14 series. According to Gurman, satellite connectivity could enable iPhone users to have connectivity in places where there is no cellular service, and could include an emergency texting feature and a mechanism for reporting major incidents.

Advertisement

The feature, which is said to be called Emergency Message via Satellite internally, will allow users of compatible iPhones to send SOS messages to first responders, in case they are in places like the mountains or at the sea. A corresponding feature, according to the report, is designed to let iPhone users report emergencies like boating accidents, plane crashes, and shootings.

This, if true, will be a step up from the current emergency feature on iPhone and Apple Watch, where the device quickly calls emergency services and prodvides them with the user’s location.

Advertisement

Now, this is not the first time we have heard about the Apple iPhone having a satellite connectivity feature. Last year, the iPhone 13 series was also rumoured to bring the feature, with notable sources like Gurman himself and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinting at the feature, but nothing was announced by the Cupertino-based giant.

It is also being reported that the satellite connectivity feature could also come on the Apple Watch, but Gurman says that it would make more sense for future models of the Apple Watch Pro, which is said to debut this year during the Far Out event.

Before this, the “Far Out" invite was speculated to be hinting at new camera capabilities with a new telephoto lens to bring Astrophotography to the Apple iPhone.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here