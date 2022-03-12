AirPods Getting Dirty? Follow These Steps To Clean Your Apple AirPods

An iPhone user knows the real value of Apple’s AirPods. They are one of the best true wireless earbuds available in the market for Apple users. From the integrated Siri voice assistance to the active noise cancellation, Apple has helped in revolutionising the way people listen to music. Both AirPods Pro and AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio as well.

With that being said, your AirPods spend an almost equal amount of time out of your ears as in them, and in both cases, it shouldn’t be surprising that they get dirty. Very dirty in many cases. The one drawback of AirPods is their white colour because if you don’t keep up a cleaning schedule then they can turn shabby pretty quickly.

HOW TO CLEAN APPLE AIRPODS

Always use a soft dry lint-free cloth to clean the exterior body and stems.

Use cotton swabs to clean the meshes of your microphone and speaker, remember to use them gently.

Take the help of the clean dry and soft bristles brush to clean the debris in the speaker mesh.

Never use sharp objects to clean the speaker grills.

Make sure that during the process, liquid shouldn’t get inside any opening.

Use a microfiber cloth to clean the charging case

In case a dry cloth is not helpful, then you can slightly dampen it with 70% isopropyl alcohol, which is also called rubbing alcohol.

In case any debris is stuck inside then you can try spraying compressed air to dislodge it.

The lightning connector can be cleaned using a soft-bristled brush.

