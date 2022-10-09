Airtel 5G Service Is Here And These Xiaomi, Samsung And Apple Phones Will Let You Use Its Network: Full List

Airtel 5G has launched and the telco is calling its service Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel has launched its 5G service in 8 cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Nagpur and Chennai among others. Airtel has confirmed that users can use its 5G service with the existing 4G plan they have bought. It is likely that Airtel and other telcos will draft new 5G plans once the network is fully established and available to more users in the coming months.
But before we start planning for the future, Airtel 5G Plus is available in select parts of the cities mentioned above, and the telco has shared a list of phones from brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more that can offer 5G connectivity. So, if you have phones from these brands and use the Airtel network, you can experience 5G service in select areas of the city.
Phones That Support Airtel 5G Network
Realme
Realme 8s 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme Narzo 30pro 5G
Realme X7 5G
Realme X7pro 5G
Realme 8 5G
Realme X50 Pro
Realme GT 5G
Realme GT ME
Realme GT NEO2
Realme 9 5G
Realme 9 Pro
Realme 9 Pro Plus
Realme Narzo 30 5G
Realme 9 SE
Realme GT2
Realme GT 2 pro
Realme GT NEO3
Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 pro
Realme 9i GT
Realme GT Neo 3T
Realme GT Neo 3T 150W
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE
Redmi Note 11T 5G
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
Redmi Note 10T
Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi 11i
Redmi 11 Prime+ 5G
Redmi K50i
Poco
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco F3 GT
Poco M4 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco F4 5G
Poco X4 Pro
Oppo
Oppo Reno5G Pro
Oppo Reno 6
Oppo Reno 6 pro
Oppo F19 Pro Plus
Oppo A53s
Oppo A74
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Oppo F21 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno7
Oppo Reno 8
Oppo Reno 8 pro
Oppo K10 5G
Oppo F21s Pro 5G
Vivo
vivo X50 Pro
vivo V20 Pro
vivo X60 Pro+
vivo X60
vivo X60 Pro
vivo V21 5G
vivo V21e
vivo X70 Pro
vivo X70 Pro+
vivo Y72 5G
vivo V23 5G
vivo V23 Pro 5G
vivo V23e 5G
vivo T1 5G
vivo Y75 5G
vivo T1 PRO
vivo X80
vivo X80 pro
vivo V25
vivo V25 Pro
vivo Y55 5G
vivo Y55s 5G
iQOO
iQOO 3 5G
iQOO 7
iQOO 7 Legend
iQOO Z3
iQOO Z5 5G
iQOO 9 Pro
iQOO 9
iQOO 9 SE
iQOO Z6
iQOO 9T
OnePlus
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus Nord CE
OnePlus Nord CE 2
OnePlus 10 PRO 5G
OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2
OnePlus 10R
OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus 10T
OnePlus 9RT
OnePlus 8 - OTA Update awaited
OnePlus 8T- OTA Update awaited
OnePlus 8 Pro - OTA Update awaited
OnePlus Nord 2 - OTA Update awaited
OnePlus 9R - OTA Update awaited
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung A33 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy M33
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - OTA Update awaited
Samsung Galaxy S21 - OTA Update awaited
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus - OTA Update awaited
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra -OTA Update awaited
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 2 - OTA Update awaited
Samsung E426B (F42) - OTA Update awaited
Samsung A528B (A52s) - OTA Update awaited
Samsung M526B (M52) - OTA Update awaited
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 - OTA Update awaited
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - OTA Update awaited
Samsung A22 5G - OTA Update awaited
Samsung S20FE 5G - OTA Update awaited
Samsung M32 5G - OTA Update awaited
Samsung F23 - OTA Update awaited
Samsung A73 - OTA Update awaited
Samsung M42 - OTA Update awaited
Samsung M53 - OTA Update awaited
Samsung M13 - OTA Update awaited
Apple
Apple iPhone 12 Mini - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 12 - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 12 Pro - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 13 Mini - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 13 - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 13 pro -OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone SE-2022 - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 14 - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 14 Plus - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 14 pro - OTA Update awaited
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max - OTA Update awaited
As you can see here, both Samsung and Apple have a broad list of devices that support the Airtel 5G Plus service but most of them need a firmware update from the brands to support the network. We are hoping these will be done in the coming weeks.
