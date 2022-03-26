Airtel 5G Will Launch Soon After Spectrum Auctions, Prices May Be Similar To 4G Plans: Report

Leading telecom provider Airtel has said that it will rollout 5G services in India soon after the spectrum auction is concluded by the government, an Airtel executive has said. The company’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO) told 91Mobiles on the sidelines of a physical event on Thursday that the company will launch its 5G services in India around 2-3 months after the spectrum auctions are concluded. He was speaking at an event where the telecom provider demonstrated its 5G network in Gurugram. During the event, Airtel demonstrated an immersive video experience using the 3,500MHz band test spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon told 91Mobiles that the rollout of Airtel‘s 5G services will be within 2-4 months after the spectrum auction is concluded in the country. “While this is not a race, we believe Airtel is very ready to launch 5G after the spectrum auction," Sekhon said. The Airtel executive also said that 5G plans in India are expected to be priced similar to 4G plans that users currently pay for.

Airtel demonstrated the potential of its 5G network speeds at an event on Thursday. The company, during the event, recreated the stadium experience of Kapil Dev‘s 175-run innings at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was also India’s first cricket world cup victory. Airtel played a 4K video of the match simultaneously for 50 concurrent users, delivering 200mbps of average speeds and a latency of 20ms.

In January last year as well, Airtel demonstrated its 5G network live in Hyderabad. The company also kicked off its 5G trial network in Gurugram to offer over 1Gbps speed in the testing phase in June. Airtel last year partnered with Qualcomm to bolster its 5G network in the country.

