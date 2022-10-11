Oppo India has announced that Airtel 5G customers can experience 5G connectivity if they own a 5G phone by Oppo. Customers may enjoy lag-free cloud gaming, smooth video calling, and lightning-fast internet uploads and downloads on all of its 5G devices across all categories and that users need to go to network settings and switch to Airtel 5G to start using the 5G service.

Earlier this month, at the India Mobile Congress, Oppo had partnered with Airtel to demonstrate 5G capabilities by achieving over 1 GBPS speeds. Additionally, Oppo offers a variety of 5G-capable handsets in a range of pricing points.

In order to assist with the implementation and rollout of 5G in India, Oppo teamed with the Indian government to create a number of research institutions and help telecom companies. Moreover, OPPO established the first 5G field testing in the market across several locations at various frequency bands and circumstances to give its consumers the most complete 5G experience.

In addition to declaring over 2,000 families of 5G standard patents to the ETSI and submitting over 5,000 5G standard-related recommendations to the 3GPP, OPPO has submitted applications for over 4,800 worldwide patent families.

“OPPO has been driven by developing technologies which enhance the quality of life for users, as stated by our brand proposition – Inspiration Ahead. One such example is 5G, we have leveraged our strengths in innovation and collaboration across the tech ecosystem to advance the same in India. Our team has been working relentlessly over the year towards building 5G for all. We thank Airtel for being part of this journey and for helping us bring the wholesome 5G experience to our users immediately after implementation. In the future, even as 5G evolves, we will continue to focus our energies on innovations to stay ahead in the 5G race" said Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India commenting on the development.

