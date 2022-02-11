Airtel Down: Airtel Internet Faces Major Outage Across India - Here’s What’s Going On

Airtel’s broadband and mobile services seem to be down at this moment. Many users from various locations in India are taking to Twitter to report outage in Airtel’s network. The company has not acknowledged the issue as of now, but reports online suggest that the issue may be widespread and is affecting both Airtel mobile internet and the company’s broadband and Wi-Fi services. Reports online suggest that Airel’s app is also not working at this moment. The services were still down at the time of publishing this article.

Reports online suggest that all Airtel connections ranging from fiber internet, broadband, to even mobile network is down in regions like Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and many other locations. Outage tracker downdetector shows Airtel internet having problems since about 11:30AM on Friday, February 11. According to Downdetector, about 3,729 users had reported an outage with their connection as of 11:18AM all across India. Many users have said that this is the second time this month that they are facing this issue. Airtel has not acknowledged the issue yet, but a response is expected soon. We do not know as of now as to what is causing the issue, but things will be clearer once the company releases a statement.

This comes few days after there was a similar outage with Airtel competitor Jio faced outage in few parts of the Mumbai region. The Airtel outage, however, seems to be on a much larger scale, as the outage map on Downdetector shows outage across the country.

