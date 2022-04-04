Airtel Launches New Rs 296 And Rs 319 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Month-Long Validity: All Benefits

Telecom major Airtel has announced two new prepaid plans for users in India. The new plans, that are also available on the company’s website are priced at Rs 296 and Rs 319 in India. While the Rs 296 plan provides users with a total of 25GB of data for a 30 days, the Rs 319 plan is valid for one complete month and gives users 2GB of data per day. The new prepaid plans come after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telecom providers to offers at least one plan with a 30-day validity.

The Rs 296 plan gets users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and a total of 25GB data valid for 30 days. The Rs 319 plan, on the other hand, also gets users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS messages per day, along with 2GB of data per day for a whole month. Both plans come bundled with additional benefits that include a 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, three months of Apollo 24×7 Circle, and a Rs 100 cashback on FasTag. The plans also provide users with free access to Wynk Music.

Airtel’s plans come at the same time Vi (erstwhile Vodafone Idea) also announced two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 327 and Rs 337. The Rs 327 and Rs 337 prepaid plans from Vi also provide users with a 30-day and 31-day validity, and provide users with 25GB and 28GB of data, respectively. The new prepaid plans from Vi also provide users with additional benefits like a complimentary subscription to Vi Movies and the TV app.

