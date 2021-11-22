Airtel Prepaid Plans To Get Expensive From November 26, Base Plan To Start At Rs 99

NEW DELHI: In order to boost its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), Bharti Airtel will be increasing prepaid tariffs by 20% to 25% starting November 26. The base prepaid Airtel plan will start at Rs 99 with a validity of 28 days after the tariff hike. The base plan with the same benefits is currently available at Rs 75. The benefits of all plans are likely unchanged.

Airtel subscribers will have to pay at least Rs 50 more for popular monthly plans while they will have to pay at least Rs 479 and Rs 455 for plans with 56 days and 84 days validity respectively.

The cost of data top-up plans has also been increased. The existing tariff of Rs 48 is increased to Rs 58 while the Rs 98 and Rs 251 top-ups are increased to Rs 118 and Rs 301 respectively.

>New Airtel prepaid plan cost with 28 days validity

Starting November 26, prepaid plan of Rs 75 with validity period of 28 days is hiked to Rs 99. Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 149 will now cost Rs 179. The Rs 219 Airtel plan will cost Rs 265. While the Rs 249 and Rs 298 prepaid plans will now cost Rs 299 and Rs 359 respectively.

>New Airtel prepaid plan cost with 56 days validity

There are two Airtel plans with 56 days validity. The Rs 399 plan will now cost Rs 479 while the Rs 449 plan is hiked to Rs 549.

>New Airtel prepaid plan cost with 84 days validity

Airtel prepaid plans with 84 days validity will now cost a minimum of Rs 455. The Rs 598 prepaid plan will cost Rs 719 and the Rs 698 plan is hiked to Rs 839.

As for annual plans, the Rs 1,498 prepaid plan with 365 days validity will now cost Rs 1,799 and the Rs 2,498 plan is hiked to Rs 2,999.

