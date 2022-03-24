Airtel Xstream Box Price Reduced: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Airtel’s Xstream Box price has been reduced by Rs 499. The Airtel Xstream Box is now priced at Rs 2,000 as against its earlier price of Rs 2,499. This, however, is applicable to customers getting new Airtel Digital TV connections along with the Xstream Box. The DTH set-top box also comes bundled with free access to OTT apps like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. The Airtel Xstream Box was launched back in 2019 alongside the Airtel Xstream Stick.

Now, the Airtel website shows the Airtel Xstream Box at a price of Rs 2,000. It was earlier priced at Rs 2,499. With the Airtel Xstream Box, the company also offers free access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, Eros Now, and other OTT apps. The new pricing is reportedly for new connection requests via the Airtel website as well as through authorised dealers. It is said to be available as a limited period offer.

The Airtel Xstream Box runs on Android 9-based Android TV OS and comes with preloaded Google Play Store for users to access over 5,000 apps and games. The Airtel Xstream Box also comes with Chromecast support for streaming content via your smartphone. Alongside the OTT apps, the Airtel Xstream Box also works with usual DTH services. Users need to recharge their account by a minimum of Rs 153 to get access to both OTT and DTH services.

Airtel last month increased the price of its Xstream broadband's Premium plan, which now costs Rs 149 per month. The Xstream Premium pack brings access to over 10,000 movie shows, TV shows, and originals in 13 Indian languages alongside English for Xstream users. The pack was earlier priced at Rs 49 per month and Rs 499 per year. It has now been hiked to a price of Rs 149 per month and Rs 1499 per year.

