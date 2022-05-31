Airtel Xstream Fiber Gets Three New Plans With Free Subscription For Up To 17 OTT Platforms

Airtel has launched three new all-in-one plans for its Xstream Fiber broadband internet service. The three new plans have been launched keeping in mind the ever-increasing data requirement of today’s connected homes.

The three new plans for Airtel Xstream Fiber are priced at Rs 1,599 per month, Rs 1,099 per month, and Rs 699 per month. “Increased broadband consumption in Indian homes has given rise to the phenomena of hybrid viewing, where families are looking to consume OTT content on the TV screen along with linear TV without the hassle of managing multiple subscriptions and devices," Airtel said in a release. Let us take a look at what all these three plans have to offer.

For starters, Airtel is giving subscription for up to 17 OTT platforms with the three new plans. These include all leading OTT platforms in India like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and more. Further, users will get 350+ TV channels for watching television if they opt for the Airtel 4K Xstream TV Box. Apart from that, buyers of these three new plans are currently getting the first month free of cost and there is no installation charge as well. Here’s how the three plans look:

Rs 699 - Buyers of this plan will get unlimited 40mbps data, and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ErosNow, and 12 more. This plan will offer the 350 TV channels, if the buyer opts for the Airtel 4K Xstream Box.

Rs 1,099 - This plan will get users unlimited data with up to 200mbps speeds. Further, it will get users subscription for Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and 13 more OTT platforms. Here also, the 350 TV channels come with the Airtel 4K Xstream Box.

Rs 1,599 - The most expensive of the three gets users 300mbps of internet speed, a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and 14 more OTT platforms. The 350 TV channels with the 4K box are available with this plans as well.

The Airtel 4K Xstream Box will cost users a one-time charge of Rs 2,000, which will be over and above all other charges and discounts.

