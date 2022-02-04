Airtel Xstream Premium Pack Price Hiked: How Much It Will Cost To Add Top OTT Content Now

Airtel’s Xstream broadband’s Premium Pack is now available at a price of Rs 149 per month or Rs 1,499 per year. The premium pack brings access to content from OTT platforms like Eros Now, Sony Liv, Epic On, and more to Airtel Xstream users. The price for the premium pack has been increased from Rs 49 to Rs 149 now, as spotted in a report from TelecomTalk. The revised prices are applicable to both annual and monthly options and have been updated on the Airtel Xstream app and website. The Prmium Pack brings access to over 10,000 movie shows, TV shows, and originals in 13 Indian languages alongside English.

The Premium Pack for Airtel Xstream users brings access to content from Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, ManoramaMax, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Ultra, ShortsTV, KLIKK, Divo, Dollywood Play, and Namma Flix for Airtel Xstream users. The pack was earlier priced at Rs 49 per month and Rs 499 per year. It has now been hiked to a price of Rs 149 per month and Rs 1499 per year. The website shows that those who are purchasing the premium pack add-on will get access to the bundled content on two screens at one time. Users can access this content via the Airtel Xstream Box or the Xstream app on their Android and iOS smartphones. They can also watch the content on the Airtel Xstream app on their Android TV or Amazon Fire TV.

The premium pack is only available to Airtel Xstream users. In addition to the bundle pack, Airtel Xstream offers access to different OTT platforms as well via standalone subscriptions.

