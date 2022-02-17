Akai 4K Fire TV With Up to 55-inch Display, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

Akai India has refreshed its smart TV lineup with new 4K ultra HD Fire TV variants in India. The smart TV models come in three screen sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch with 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160 pixels) resolution. The TV display offers a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide-viewing angle. Additionally, the 4K TV series has an A+ Grade LED panel and Dolby vision support for an enhanced home viewing experience. We also get HDR10 support and HLG backed by Amlogic 9th Generation Imaging Engine to improve the picture quality. The new Akai TVs succeed the Fire TV 32-inch series by AKAI launched last year.

Akai 4K ultra HD Fire TV specifications

In terms of specifications, the Akai Fire TV 4K smart TVs come pre-loaded with features including Fire TV OS, Alexa voice controls, and DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from the home screen. Users can view content on popular OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV and additional 5000+ apps from the Fire TV app store. The Alexa Voice Remote will also enable users to launch apps, search for favourite movies and TV shows, play music, control smart home devices, and access thousands of Alexa Skills. The latter can be used with voice commands.

In terms of connectivity, we get three HDMI 2.0 ports to connect the set-top box, Blu Ray players, and a gaming console. There’s also a USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It also offers an IR Port to control connected devices like Soundbars, Receivers and set-top boxes. The TV is powered by a 1.95GHz Quad-core processor paired with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage. Speaking on the screen, we get slim bezels on all corners. For sound, the Akai Fire TV 4K smart TVs are backed by 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Customers can also pair any Amazon Echo smart speaker with the Akai Fire TVs and enjoy hands-free voice control. All Android & iOS mobile smartphone users can connect Akai Fire TV to their phones by downloading the Fire TV app and operating it as a remote control that supports a directional pad with haptic feedback.

Akai 4K ultra HD Fire TV price in India

The Akai 4K ultra HD Fire TV’s price in India starts at Rs 41,999 on Amazon. But users can also enjoy introductory price offers on the platform.

