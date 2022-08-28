Akasa Air Reports Data Breach, Personal Details Of Fliers Leaked: Report

Akasa Air, the new entrant into the Indian airlines sector has self-reported a data breach which includes personal details of its passengers. The airline has reportedly shared the breach with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Sunday.

According to the details shared in a report by Business Standard, Akasa Air has informed the security agency that details of its fliers like name, gender, phone number and even email IDs have been leaked. Akasa Air claims it has self-reported the leak to CERT-In, and the agency is now expected to conduct a thorough investigation to get to the depth of the incident.

“A temporary technical configuration error related to our login and sign-up service was reported on August 25. As a result, some Akasa Air registered user information limited to names, gender, email addresses and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals," as informed by the airline quoted in this report.

In addition to informing CERT-In, Akasa Air also sent emails on Saturday and Sunday to its passengers who have registered with the airline and shared their personal details. The airline informed them about the leak, keeping them in confidence for their well-being.

However, Akasa Air has been quick to mention that none of the confidential details of the fliers such as travel records or payment information was exposed during the leak. Akasa Air assures its passengers that it will review the security measures of its systems and enhance them further to avoid such lapses. The airline decided to halt login and sign-ups for its service during this period, but is now available for new users.

Akasa Air started its maiden journey on August 7 and its first service from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was operated using its newly hired Boeing B737 Max aircraft.

