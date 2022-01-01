Alert: New WhatsApp Scam May Steal Your Bank Details

A new WhatsApp scam has come up. Named Rediroff.com, the scam has been circulating on the Meta-owned instant messaging app for a few days now. According to reports, fraudsters are using the WhatsApp scam to rob users of their personal and financial data like bank and card details. The spam link can also infect Windows PCs, along with iOS and Android smartphones.

It is not known when the scam started, but a report in CNBC hints that it has affected a large group of people this holiday season by luring them with promises of expensive gifts. According to the report, scammers send a link to WhatsApp users and once a user clicks the link, a website opens which says users can win a reward by filling a survey. After a user answers the questions, they are redirected to a website where they are asked to fill out some of their information like name, age, address, bank information, and other personal data.

Once users enter these details, they are with the scammers and there is nothing you can do to change that. These details can be misused to make fraudulent transactions or other illegal activities. The scammers can also install potentially unwanted applications on the user’s device.

Advertisement

Whenever a user receives a message with a Rediroff.ru link in it, they should immediately report it as spam and delete it. If they accidentally click on it, they should scan their devices for any malware or virus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.