Alexa Turns 4 in India: Amazon Echo Speakers, Fire TV Stick to Get Big Discount

Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, is turning four in India, and the company has announced a bunch of sale deals on products to celebrate this occasion. Similar to last year’s celebrations, Amazon is offering big discounts on a variety of Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Show 8, Wipro 9W Smart Bulb, Amazon Smart Plug, and more. A dedicated microsite also shows the top voice commands Alexa customers in India gave. These discounts will go live on February 15 and till February 16.

The microsite shows that the Alexa-powered Echo Show 8 smart-screen will be available at Rs 6,999 instead of Rs 12,999. The device comes with an 8-inch HD display and stereo speakers. The Echo Dot (3rd-gen) speaker and Wipro 9W Smart Bulb combo will cost Rs 2,749 instead of Rs 6,598. Exclusive coupons will allow you to get the same smart bulb for Rs 99 per piece. Similarly, Amazon coupons will bring down the price of Amazon Smart Plug 6A to Rs 399 from Rs 1,999.

Coming to speakers, Amazon says Echo Speakers will get up to 45 percent off during this limited sale event. The Alexa-powered Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) will retail at Rs 2,699, Echo Dot 4 with dome-shaped design for Rs 3,449 instead of Rs 4,499, Echo Dot 4 with built-in clock for Rs 4,199 instead of Rs 5,499, and Echo Flex– Plug-in Echo for smart home control for Rs 1,749 against Rs 2,999.

Amazon Fire TV-powered Fire TV sticks will also get discounts during the sale. Fire TV Stick Lite will retail at Rs 2,099 (MRP Rs 3,999), Fire TV Stick for Rs 2,999 (MRP Rs 3,999), Fire TV Stick 4K for Rs 3,699 (MRP Rs 5,999), and Fire TV Stick 4K Max for Rs 4,699 (MPR Rs 6,499).

Amazon has also revealed some of the most popular commands users used in India. The most common command in the country was “Alexa, will you marry me" followed by “Alexa, I love you". For entertainment, some common commands in India include, “Alexa, play music", “Alexa, tell me a story", and “Alexa, open animal sounds".

