All Samsung 5G Smartphones To Get 5G Support In India By November 2022

Samsung has confirmed that all 5G-enabled smartphones will get an OTA update by November 2022 that will help users to access 5G services in India.

“Samsung has pioneered 5G technology development since 2009 and took the leading role in standardising 5G technology globally. In India, Samsung has the widest portfolio of 5G devices. We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by mid-November 2022, enabling Indian consumers to experience 5G seamlessly," said a Samsung India spokesperson.

Only 9 Samsung handsets are compatible with Airtel 5G (the only 5G service provider in India in October 2022). None of the iPhones are supporting 5G in India as of now. Apple in its official statement said that by December 2022, 5G-enabled iPhones will get a software update for 5G support.

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," said Apple.

Talking about other brands, 5G is supported by a few Samsung handsets along with some handsets by Chinese players like Realme, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi and others. As fo Google, while Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are 5G-enabled devices, currently, 5G is not available on them. “Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel 6a are 5G capable devices. We are actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest," said Google in a statement.

