All Short Videos On Instagram Will Be Shared As Reels, More Features Added

Instagram is putting all its chips on Reels and the new feature additions tell us its plans. The company has announced that any video shorter than 15 minutes posted on the platform will be shared as a Reel. The new change comes into effect very soon, but the existing videos will continue to be shared as regular videos.

“We want everyone to be able to easily express their creative ideas, so we are adding more features that allow you to capture, edit and share them — right from your phone," the company said in a blogpost.

Reels is going to be a big weapon for Instagram and Meta to grow in the years to come and also compete with TikTok in the segment.

So, it is obvious that more features and tools are needed to make it appealing to the user, and make them use Reels more than TikTok. Since TikTok isn’t available in markets like India, Reels has a good chance to give them more leverage.

In addition to the new change, Instagram is bringing more tools for remixing so that users can enhance the visuals shared through Stories on Instagram especially when you work with other creators and friends. That’s not all, the company said you will be able to remix public photos, which actually raises privacy concerns for users and their photos being used without permissions.

Those having a public Instagram account can get their videos and reels to a wider audience on the platform. “This currently applies to reels that are under 90 seconds long. If your account is private, your reels will still only be shown to your followers," the company said.

Reels will also let users choose from options like green screen, horizontal/vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view that can be added to the Reels.

