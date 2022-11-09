Amazfit Band 7 With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price And All Features

Amazfit continues its focus on the wearable segment in India, and the latest product is the Amazfit Band 7 which is more of an affordable fitness band. The company has been around in this space for a few years, giving us quality products with a reasonable price tag. And the new Band 7 looks to extend its approach, targeting the budget segment of buyers in the country. Amazfit Band 7 gets an AMOLED display, supports multiple fitness modes, and decent battery life.

Amazfit Band 7 India Price

Advertisement

Amazfit Band 7 has launched in India for Rs 3,499 and you have multiple colour options to choose from. But the company has come out with an introductory price of Rs 2,999 which is available for those buying the Band 7 on November 9 which is today.

In 2022, India Is Very Important For The Growth Of Laptop Business: Asus

Amazfit Band 7 Features

Amazfit has added a large 1.47-inch AMOLED display on the Band 7 which is quite impressive for the price. The brand has added a slew of fitness features on the band to appeal to new users. The Band 7 has 120 sports modes, out of the four of them feature smart recognition.

Advertisement

You also have the 24×7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitoring stress and sleep tracking among others. Amazfit offers its Zepp OS platform on the wearables, which supports Alexa for voice commands out of the box.

Having a big screen means you can receive call and message notifications on the wrist. You also have 5ATM water resistance and the built-in battery promises up to 18 days of backup, which comes down to 12 days for heavy users. Amazfit Band 7 rivals Mi Band 6, Realme Band and a few other fitness bands that are available in this price range.

Read all the Latest Tech News here