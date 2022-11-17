Amazfit Pop 2 Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More

Amazfit has launched Amazfit Pop 2, expanding its portfolio of smartwatches in India to take on the likes of Noise, Fire-Boltt and boAt. The watch features a large 1.78-inch HD AMOLED display, with 150+ watch faces, up to 10 days of battery life, bluetooth calling and IP68 water resistance.

Amazfit Pop 2 Features and Specs

Constructed using a metallic middle frame, the watch features a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED display with more than 150 watch faces. It also enables blood-oxygen (spO2) measurement, heart rate sensing and 100+ sport mode tracking.

Additionally, users can receive calls directly on the smartwatch thanks to the presence of an in-built mic and speaker, and you are alerted to specific apps and SMS notifications.

Amazfit claims that users can expect up to 10 days of battery life from the 270 mAh unit that the Amazfit Pop 2 offers.

Amazfit Pop 2 India Price and Availability

Amazfit Pop 2 has been launched at a sticker price of Rs 3,999, however, with an introductory offer, customers can buy the watch for Rs 3,299.

It will be offered for sale on Flipkart and Amazfit’s website. You can choose between Black and Pink colorways.

