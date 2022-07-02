Amazfit T-Rex 2 Rugged Smartwatch Launched In India: Price, Features

Amazfit has launched its new T-Rex 2 rugged smartwatch in India this week, and you can pre-order this gadget on its official website. The new T-Rex series smartwatch gets military-grade durability and is packed with features for power users.

The device looks to give you the best of smart and health features and provide you with a long backup. You have a slew of smartwatches in the segment but durability is not the core focus for most brands, with Amazfit, it is different and people might like what they get.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch Price In India

Amazfit T-Rex 2 rugged smartwatch price in India is Rs 15,999 and the pre-orders have already started. You have special launch offers worth checking out, and the company will start delivery from July 2 onwards.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch Features

The T-Rex 2 smartwatch features a circular display that includes a 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with support for 326 PPI and 1000 nits of brightness. Amazfit has equipped this smartwatch with over 150 sports modes, and further durability is provided by 10ATM water resistance.

The smartwatch packs a large 500mAh battery which the company claims can give you 24 days of backup and with its power-saving mode, the life can be up to 45 days. And because the smartwatch has a giant battery inside, you might find it heavier than most wearables available in the market.

Amazfit is pairing the T-Rex 2 with its Zepp App that lets you track all the data and tweak the settings of the smartwatch to receive different alerts. T-Rex 2 also comes with GPS, heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, stress level and sleep tracker among others.

