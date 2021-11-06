Amazon Alexa Can Now Move Music Between Multiple Echo Devices: Here's How To Do It

Amazon has updated its virtual assistant Alexa. The Amazon virtual assistant comes with the ability to allow users to move their favourite music tracks, radio programmes, or podcast episodes between multiple Echo devices. With this update, users can ask Alexa to pause a song on one Echo device and resume playback on another one. This feature is not just rolling out to smart speakers, but also other Alexa-enabled Amazon offerings like the Echo Buds and more.

Users can simply move audio between Echo devices by saying, “Hey Alexa, pause" on the first device, and then asking your virtual assistant to play it on your other device by saying, “Alexa, resume music here." You can also say “Alexa, resume podcast here" for moving your podcast playback, or similar commands. Users can also say “Alexa, move my music to the kitchen." This will allow you to take your favourite music from your bedroom or living room to places including the kitchen.

Amazon has not provided any details on when the moving audio feature will be available for third-party Alexa devices. Alongside these features, Alexa has also been updated with support to play NFL pregame show Two-Minute drill on devices with a display. Amazon has also announced the arrival of a TikTok TV app on Fire TV to let users watch short videos on their TVs by saying, “Alexa, play TikTok." Amazon has also partnered with Netflix to allow users to watch a movie or a TV series by saying, “Alexa, play something on Netflix."

