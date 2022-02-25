Amazon Fab Phones Fest And Fab TV Fest Sale Now Live: Best Deals On Offerings From Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi And More

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced a Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale to offer discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, and accessories. The Amazon sale is set to start today and will go on till February 28. The sale brings discounts on several offerings from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, and more. During the sale, Amazon is offering flat Rs 1,000 off on using an HDFC Bank card and EMI transaction, and there will be an exchange offer that buyers can avail for further discounts. There wll lso be no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on select devices during the Amazon Fab Phone Fest and Fab TV Fest sale in India.

DEALS ON SMARTPHONES

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale, iQoo Z5 will be available starting Rs 20,990, while the iQoo Z3 will be available at a price of Rs 17,990 - a discount of Rs 3,000 on both phones’ sticker price. The Realme Narzo 50A - company’s budget offering is priced at Rs 10,999 - a Rs 500 discount against its Rs 11,599 sticker price. The Samsung Galaxy M12 is also available for sale at a price of Rs 9,499, which is a Rs 2,000 discount from its Rs 11,499 sticker price. The Redmi Note 11S is also available at a Rs 2,000 discount at Rs 14,499 during the Amazon sale. The Oppo A15s is available at a price of Rs 9,990 as against its Rs 13,990 sticker price during the sale.

Apart from these, buyers of the OnePlus 9 series can get up to Rs 8,000 off using an ICICI Bank card. There is also a Rs 4,000 discount on the latest OnePlus 9RT, and the more recent OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available at a discount of Rs 1,500 on using ICICI Bank credit cards. During the sale, Amazon is also said to bring up to a 60 percent discount on accessories like power banks, headphones, and more.

DEALS ON TVs

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest, buyers can avail big discounts and EMI options on smart TVs. The Samsung Frame QLED TV will be available with a Rs 5,000 cashback on ICICI Bank cards, and an additional Rs 1,750 discount using Amazon coupons. The latest OnePlus TV Y1S Series is also on sale with bank discounts and EMI options, Amazon has said.

