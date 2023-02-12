Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Up To 40% Off On Smartphones From OnePlus, Samsung & More

E-commerce giant Amazon recently announced its Fab Phones Fest Sale in India, which will be live until 14th February 2023. And customers can get up to 40 per cent off from top brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, iQOO, Oppo and Tecno amongst others.

According to the company, they can avail a host of exciting offers and can get 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 using SBI Max credit cards & EMI transactions and upto Rs 1,250 on Federal bank credit card & EMI transactions. Made for each other deals on smartphone accessories.

Furthermore, Valentine’s Day store on Amazon is also offering smartwatches, tablets, wearables, earbuds, cameras, and more at discounted prices. Customers can avail Upto 50 per cent off from top brands such as Fujifilm, boat, JBL, Apple, Amazfit, Xiaomi, Realme amongst others which are live until 14th February 2023. Additionally, customers can get a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 on Federal bank credit cards.

Advertisement

Here are some of the latest smartphones on Amazon:

Customers can get OnePlus Nortd 2T and OnePlus 10R at Rs 27,499 and Rs 32,999 respectively with amazing offers and discounts on their Federal bank cards.

Also, Redmi 10 Power, Redmi 10A and Redmi A1 starting at just Rs 10,749, Rs 7,862 and Rs 6,499 respectively with exciting offers and discounts from Federal bank.

Users can get the best deals and offers on Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones. The Galaxy M13, Galaxy M33 and Galxy M04 are available for Rs 8,699, 13,999, and Rs 7,499 respectively with exciting offers and discounts from Federal bank. Additionally, customers can get No cost EMI for 3 and 6 months on these smartphones.

Advertisement

Additionally, customers can get exciting discounts and offers on smartphone accessories like OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Jabra Elite 5, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Realme Buds Air 3S black and oppo enco M32 and are available for Rs 11,999, Rs 10,999, Rs 4,790, Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,699 respectively.

Read all the Latest Tech News here