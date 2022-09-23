Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale Starts September 23: What To Expect

Amazon India’s festive sales– ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022’ will start from September 23 with Prime members getting 24 hours early access. This year Amazon claims to offer deals on products from lakhs of sellers, Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) along with popular brands. Buyers can shop in 8 languages of their choices like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi.

“Customers can get exciting deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories including smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, groceries, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen, and more," it said in a release.

Buyers can also opt to buy products from Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

During the Great Indian Festival, buyers can avail offers from leading partner banks such as SBI Bank; 10% Instant discount on SBI Credit & Debit Cards & EMI Transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit Cards, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit Cards, and much more.

The Great Indian Festival would include over 2000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Colgate, boAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer, Allen Solly, Biba, Max, PUMA, Adidas, American Tourister, Safari, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, L’Oreal, Bath and Body Works, Forest Essentials, Nivea, Gillette, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree, Himalaya, Hasbro, Omron, Philips, Daawat, Aashirvaad, Tata Sampann, Surf Excel, Eureka Forbes, Havells, Story@Home, Ajanta, Wipro, Prestige, Butterfly, Milton, Solimo, The Sleep Company, Yonex, Nivia, Hero Cycles, Bosch, Black+Decker, HIT, Trust Basket and many more.

“Customers can directly interact with experts on Amazon.in who will showcase products, unveil top deals, answer customer questions in real-time, and offer limited-duration deals. We are looking to work with more than 150 influencers to generate 600 live streams to help customers make an informed purchase decision. We also have livestreams where customers can avail LIVE-only discounts," said Amazon India in a statement.

Amazon also said that buyers can earn virtual “Diamonds" by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay, and redeem them for exciting cashbacks.

As far as discounts are concerned, buyers get a chance to win up to Rs 7,500 in rewards during the Great Indian Festival. “All they need to do is shop on Amazon.in or pay bills, recharge their phone, and add or send money using Amazon Pay to unlock a variety of festive deals which can be redeemed on shopping during the Great Indian Festival," it added.

A buyer who is making his/her first Amazon Pay transaction on bill payments, recharge, and more will get Rs 50 back. Buyer who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy rewards up to Rs 2,500 as a welcome offer, and those who activate Amazon Pay Later can get Rs INR 150 back along with instant credit up to Rs 60,000. Those who sign up for Amazon Pay UPI can get 10% back up to Rs 50, while those who are in the gifting mode can enjoy up to 10% back on purchasing Amazon Pay Gift Cards.

