Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sees Big Demand For Ready Meals And Snacks In Tier II Cities

Amazon continues to spread its wings with the Great Indian Festival 2022 shopping sale this year, and the company has seen new customers from different parts of the country buy ready meals, chocolates and cleaning supplies in big numbers.

“In Bhubaneswar, during the festive season we observed 5X growth in ‘Ready Meals’, 2X more chocolates, 4X more men’s grooming products, and 2.5X more cleaning supplies. Other top categories that witnessed strong demand among new customers were snacks and biscuits which saw a rise of 5X in demand, nutritional bars saw an increase of 3X in demand, and laundry an increase of 13X in demand v/s last year," Amazon said in its statement.

The company mentioned that brands like Cadbury, GoDesi, Ferrero Rocher and Hershey’s among others was bought in abundance by consumers from the city. Amazon’s reach in the Tier II and III cities has been supplemented by the Amazon Local Shops network, allowing people to buy items from their favourite local stores that offer benefits like same-day delivery and more.

During the festive season, we observed more than 80% of growth from tier 2 and 3 cities and new customers grew by 2X to shop for ready-to-eat meals, chocolates, grooming, hygiene products, pet, baby and laundry essentials, among others. We will help sellers, brands and customers find celebrations as we head into the heart of the festive period with Dussehra Dhanteras and Diwali," said Nishant Raman, Director – IN Consumables, Amazon India.

Amazon has also tied up with banks for special discounts of up to 10 per cent if the customers make their purchases using Citibank, RBL, OneCard, And RuPay credit or debit cards, and EMI payments as well.

