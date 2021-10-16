Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has been refreshed with “Happiness Upgrade Days." The month-long flagship sale of the e-commerce giant has now offers new bank offers along with new deals. Amazon is now offering a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and RuPay card users. This is a new phase of the sale that will end on October 17. Let us take a look at some of the best deals on smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale’s Happiness Upgrade Days.

Apple iPhone 11 is being sold at Rs 40,999 during the Amazon sale as against its Rs 68,300 sticker price. The smartphone is further available at an exchange discount of up to Rs 12,350. Now, this is not the lowest price we have seen on the iPhone 11, but it is still good enough for you to consider if you’re looking for a new phone. There will be other bank and payment offers applied, so the price will come further down.

Apart from the iPhone 11, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is being sold at a price of Rs 39,990 as against its MRP of Rs 74,999. The smartphone is bundled with bank and payment offers above this, along with up to Rs 12,350 off on exchange.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also being sold at a heavily discounted price of Rs 44,990 as against its sticker price of Rs 86,000. This is further bundled with up to Rs 12,350 off on exchange and 10 percent off on Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and RuPay cards.

Apple iPhone XR is priced at Rs 32,999 as against its normal price of Rs 47,900. The iPhone XR also comes bundled with an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,350 off.

Vivo sub-brand iQoo’s iQoo Z3 5G is also available at a very reasonable price of Rs 17,990 as against the Rs 22,990 sticker price.

iPad Air 2020 is also down to Rs 46,900 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Happiness Upgrade Days. The iPad Air is otherwise priced at Rs 54,900. Buyers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,750 on exchanging their old tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 36,499 as against its Rs 49,999 sticker price. The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch display and comes with the S Pen inside the box. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is also availablee at a Rs 5,000 discount over its sticker price.

Asus’ TUF Gaming F15 laptop is down to Rs 58,990, as against its Rs 84,990 sticker price. Over and above, there is an exchange offer that can get users up to Rs 17,850 off on the laptop. Another gaming laptop is the Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch gaming laptop, that is down to Rs. 61,990 during the Happiness Upgrade Days. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 17,900 off.

