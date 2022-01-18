Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: 6 Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 You Should Check Out

Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale is still on in India, and the customers can enjoy temporary discounts on a host of products. The sale event is also offering smartphones with 40 percent off coupled with bank offers and other deals. For this list, we are looking at budget smartphones under Rs 15,000. Some of these phones are available with an additional 10 percent off with an SBI credit card. Here are six budget phones you might want to check out.

>Redmi 10 Prime: Starting with the Redmi 10 Prime, the phone is retailing at Rs 12,499 at the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The smartphone is available with an exchange offer, and users can choose between three colour options (depending on stock). It comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 90Hz display, and a large 6,000mAh battery. We also get reverse charging.

>Realme Narzo 50A: Customers can also check out the Realme Narzo 50A that competes directly against Redmi 10 Prime. It comes with 128GB internal storage for the same price of Rs 12,499. We get triple rear cameras at the back, the same 6,000mAh battery, and an HD+ display. Customers can choose between Blue and Green colours.

>Samsung Galaxy A03s: If you’re a Samsung fan, the Samsung Galaxy A03s is retailing at Rs 10,998 at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale event. The phone offers 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage, and a triple rear camera. The Galaxy A03s carries a 5,000mAh battery and HD+ display.

>Tecno Spark 7: Tecno might be a popular brand compared to rivals like Xiaomi and Realme, the company has been producing eye-catching budget phones for years. The Tecno Spark 7 is a no-frills entry-level smartphone that gets 2GB of RAM, 32GB storage, and dual-rear cameras. It is retailing at Rs 7,699 but customers can get Rs 200 off with an Amazon coupon. It is available in three colours.

>Samsung Galaxy M32: Another Samsung phone on the list, the Galaxy M32 gets mighty upgrades compared to the Galaxy A03s. It also costs more at Rs 12,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The phone comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage though there’s a 6GB + 128GB option available at Rs 14,999. In terms of features, it carries a 90Hz Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and dual-SIM card support. It is available in two shades.

>Nokia G20: Last on the list is the Nokia G20 that promises to offer a clean Android UI. The phone is retailing at Rs 12,490 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale, and customers can get Rs 500 with an Amazon coupon. It carries quad rear cameras, an HD+ display, and a 5050mAh battery.

