Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Watch Out For These 7 Launches During Ongoing Sale

E-commerce giant Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale is live and will go on till January 20. During the sale, Amazon has announced up to 70 percent discounts on electronics and gadgets like laptops, smartphones, cameras, headphones, smartwatches, and more from top brands. During the Great Republic Day sale, we will also see many product launches from brands like Sony, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and more. During the sale, Amazon has announced up to a 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions, along with no-cost EMI on select debit and credit cards.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale began on January 17 for all users and 24 hours earlier, on January 16 for Amazon Prime subscribers. During the sale, we will see some much anticipated earphone, tablet, smartwatch, and phone launches like Sony’s new flagship TWS earphones - WF-1000XM4, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, and more. In this article, we will look at some of the most anticipated product launches during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. Let’s take a look:

1. >Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earphones - The Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earphones have been launched during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale at a price of Rs 19,990. The earphones come with active noise cancellation, 24 hours of battery life, IPX4 water resistance, LDAC Codec, a beamforming microphone, and built-in Alexa control.

ALSO READ: Sony WF-1000XM4 Review: Take My Money

2. >GoPro Hero 10 - GoPro is launching its new GoPro Hero 10 limited edition bundle with free accessories (Magnetic Swivel, Battery & Shorty Mini Tripod) worth Rs 7,700. The GoPro Hero 10 comes with a new GP2 processor and features HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation. It is priced at Rs 54,000 in India and comes with 5.3k video recording at 60 frames per second.

3.> Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 - Samsung is launching a new Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. The new tablet is priced at Rs 17,999 and comes as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. The tablet comes with a 10.5-inch display, an unnamed octa-core processor, and up to 4GB of RAM.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

4. >Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max - The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max smartwatch comes with a 1.5-inch display and features like an SpO2 sensor, sleep and heart rate monitor, 200+ watch faces, and 20 sport modes. The smartwatch also comes with 7 days of battery life and IP68-rated dust and water protection. The Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max has been launched at a price of Rs 1,899.

5. >Boat Matrix - The Boat Matrix smartwatch will be launched on January 20, the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. It comes with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a curved design and comes with features like Always on Mode, Run Plans, Fitness Buddies, 11 Sports Modes, SpO2 sensor, sleep detector, a heart rate monitor, and 3 ATM dust, sweat and splash resistance. The Boat Matrix will be launched at a price of Rs 3,999.

6. >Ptron Force X11 BT - Ptron Force X11 BT smartwatch will come with a 1.7-inch display, Bluetooth calling, sleep monitor, continuous SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, up to 7 days of battery life, and IP68 dust and water resistance. The smartwatch will be launched during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale at a price of Rs 2,799.

7. >Zoook Dash - The Zook Dash smartwatch will be launched at a price of Rs 2,999 and will come with a 1.69-inch display. The smartwatch comes with multiple sport modes, an SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring, along with other features.

