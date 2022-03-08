Amazon India Has Launched A New Store For Your Holi Shopping Need - All Categories And Deals

E-commerce giant Amazon has a new way for you to purchase Holi supplies this year. Amazon India has launched a Holi Shopping Store on its website that has been designed as a one-stop-shop for all Holi shopping needs of customers. The store will include things like colours, pichkaris, safety items, gifts, and festive wear for this year’s Holi celebrations. During the sale, Amazon has also announced discounts on its products like Kindle E-Book readers, Echo smart speakers, and Fire TV Stick products. The Holi Shopping Store also has gadgets like smartphones and accessories from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more. Let us take a look at what the Holi Shopping Store is and some of the best deals you can avail during this year’s festival of colours.

The Amazon Holi Shopping Store will be live till Holi and users can select products from categories like Pooja Essentials, Holi Starter Kit, Waterproof Accessories, Holi Treats, Personal Safety Kits, Ethnic Wear, Cleaning Essentials, smartphones and accessories, and more. Amazon is also empowering small business owners with unique products from homegrown businesses like Indian Karigar Gulaal, Assorted Namkeen Box, and more. In Pooja Essentials, users can purchase things like a Silver Plated Pooja Thali Set for Rs 1,079, a Brass Dri Dhan Laxmi-Kuber Bhandari Yantra for Rs 154, and an Agarbatti Set for Rs 145 onwrds.

In Holi Starter Kit, buyers can avail discounts for water guns for kids. There are also Non-toxic Holi Water Baloons starting at Rs 250 per packet, and there is a Pidlite Rangeela Holi colours that are CE-Certified and conformed to EN71-3 priced at Rs 100 onwards.

There is a waterproof accessories category that has things like Waterproof mascarra and makeup, along with a Bluetooth speaker from Tribit priced at Rs 9,825 and a water resistant backpack priced at Rs 659.

There is a “Holi Treats" category that includes Paper Boat Thandai, Sweet combos, and other such essenstials like nuts and dairy products. There are safety kits also on sale that include N95 masks, and gloves for protection.

In terms of gadgets, there are discounts on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) that is priced at Rs 3,499. The Kindle 10th generation E-Book reader is priced at Rs 7,999, and Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs 3,999 in the Holi Shopping Store on Amazon.

There are discounts on home appliances, smartphones, and accessories as well. These include IFB 6.5kg front load fully-automatic washing machine priced at Rs 29,740, Armir V7s Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner priced at Rs 19,999, and Samsung Double Door refrigerator priced at Rs 26,290.

Deals on smartphones and accessories include the Xiaomi Mi 11X that is priced at Rs 29,999 during the sale, and a Reebok smartwatch that is priced at Rs 4,499.

Apart from these, there are deals on traditional clothing, makeup and grooming products, furnitire, and kitech essentials in the Holi Shopping Store on Amazon India.

