Amazon Is Adding This Useful Feature on Fire TV Cube For Users With Hearing Aids

Amazon Fire TV is launching Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids on Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) for compatible Bluetooth hearing aids from Starkey and other brands. The company says the latest update makes Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) that costs Rs 12,999 in India, the first-ever streaming media player to support Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids, commonly known as ASHA. In a press note, Amazon says better TV sound quality is one of the most requested features among hearing aid users.

Customers with compatible hearing aids can connect directly to Fire TV Cube for private listening with audio delivered directly to the hearing aids. Hearing aids connect with Fire TV on a system level, and users can enjoy private audio from their favourite streaming services, apps, and games. To pair your hearing aids, visit Fire TV Settings > Accessibility > Hearing Aids, and connect them like you would with Bluetooth headphones.

Users can use the Fire TV remote to control the streaming volume like users would otherwise. In the press note, Amazon says, “When you’re done with your movie, you can disconnect through a shortcut by pressing and holding the ‘Home’ button and selecting ‘Disconnect Hearing Aids.'"

For an optimal experience, Amazon recommends customers connect over a 5Ghz Wi-Fi network, within 10 feet and in line of sight to Fire TV Cube. Due to the small size of hearing aids, radio antennas require closer proximity for the best connection. On the other hand, customers with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi can still enjoy the feature, with range that varies depending on spectrum congestion.

Compatible Starkey devices include Evolv AI, Livio, Livio AI, and Livio Edge AI. Users can also connect hearing aids from Audibel (Arc AI, Via, Via AI, Vie Edge AI), NuEar (Savant AI, Circa, Circa AI, Circa Edge AI), and MicroTech (Envy AI, Esentia, Esentia AI, Esentia Edge AI).

