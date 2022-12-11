Home » News » Tech » Amazon Launches 11th Kindle E-Reader With USB Type C Charging In India: Price, Features

Amazon Launches 11th Kindle E-Reader With USB Type C Charging In India: Price, Features

Amazon's new e-reader offers faster charging speed with the continues promise of long device backup.

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 11:26 IST

Amazon Kindle 2022 launched in India
Amazon Kindle 2022 launched in India

Amazon debuted the latest Kindle e-readers in the market and now it is coming to India this week. The 11th gen Kindle e-reader brings much-needed improvements and upgrades, including a USB C port for charging, which has now become the default charging standard on compact devices. You also get extra storage to keep the e-books and the continued promise of long backup for the device with an e-ink display.

Amazon 11th Gen Kindle India Price

Amazon 11th gen Kindle e-reader has launched in India for Rs 9,999 but the company is offering the device at an introductory price of Rs 8,999 along with other bank offers that can help you avail further discounts.

Amazon 11th Gen Kindle Features

The new Kindle reader has been overhauled in all the right aspects. The company claims it is the most compact e-reader on the market. You also have the popular dark mode which makes reading more soothing and also extends the battery life. It has a 6-inch e-ink display that supports adjustable front light.

Amazon has increased the onboard storage from 8GB to 16GB which allows you to store more content on the device after you download the e-book titles. Amazon claims to be using around 70 per cent recycled plastics to make the new Kindle e-reader. You get Wi-Fi support for connectivity and USB-C charging, one of the most desired features on the Kindle.

Kindles don’t really have much competition in India as a dedicated e-reader but you could easily see big-screen smartphones or tablets becoming an ideal alternative.

first published: December 11, 2022, 11:26 IST
last updated: December 11, 2022, 11:26 IST
