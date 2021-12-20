Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale: Best Deals and Offers on OnePlus, Samsung Phones

Amazon is hosting its Mobile Savings Days sale in India, where the company is offering up to 40 percent discount on a range of smartphones. The sale that began on December 17 will end on December 22, just days before Christmas. As a part of the sale season, customers can avail sale deals like no-cost EMI payment and exchange offers. Customers with a OneCard credit card can also enjoy a 10 percent instant discount. Some of the notable devices that are receiving discounts include budget and mid-budget offerings from Redmi, OnePlus, iQoo, and more.

Before we proceed, readers must note that some phones are available with a discount coupon that needs to be selected manually before checking out. Apart from the coupons, Amazon users can lower the price of the smartphone by availing bank offers. Here are five phones that are getting a temporary price cut coupled with bank offers.

>Redmi 9A: Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi’s budget Redmi 9A can be purchased at Rs 6,299 that includes bank offers during the Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale. The regular retail price is set at Rs 6,999. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel primary camera.

>OnePlus 9 5G: The Snapdragon 888-powered OnePlus 9 5G comes with Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras. We also get a 120Hz screen and 5G connectivity support. Customers can purchase the smartphone for Rs 44,999 instead of Rs 49,999. Its best price is said to be Rs 36,999 that includes bank offers.

>iQoo Z5 5G: iQoo’s latest release, the iQoo Z5 5G, is available with Rs 3,000 off at the Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale. With bank deals, users can get the price down to Rs 19,490 instead of Rs 23,990. The phone comes with a 120Hz screen and Snapdragon 778G SoC that is designed for mid-budget smartphones.

>OnePlus Nord 2: Another OnePlus device, the OnePlus Nord 2 is getting a price cut of Rs 1,000 (via Amazon coupon) during the Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale. The phone can be bought for Rs 26,999 (bank offers included) instead of Rs 29,999. It packs the MediaTek 1200 SoC, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, and a 90Hz AMOLED display.

>Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: If you’re looking for an affordable 5G smartphone, then you can check out the Galaxy M32 5G that is available at the best price of Rs 14,999 (coupon and bank discount included) during the Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale. The comes with Dimensity 720 SoC, quad rear cameras, and Knox security support.

