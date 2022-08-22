Amazon Now Testing TikTok-Like Feed For Its Shopping App: Report

Amazon is the latest company to use inspiration from TikTok and add an interface on its app for its users. Amazon has reportedly started testing the TikTok-like feed which will be used on the shopping app for people to browse through different products in the form of photos and videos.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Amazon will be adding the interface called Inspire on the main shopping app. Its testing is going on internally with a small group of Amazon employees, the report adds. It is an interesting idea from Amazon to incorporate videos into the shopping app, following the trends that are popular in the market right now.

The short video platform ecosystem has given us TikTok, Reels and YouTube Shorts, and now Amazon believes that a similar format could be useful for its e-commerce app. Amazon has tried different routes to increase influence-based purchase decisions. It has a strong network of influencer content and live videos for product pages that help people decide on the product they want to buy.

The TikTok-like feed called Inspire could help Amazon widen its reach and appeal to the youth, who are the biggest consumers of this short video model. The report doesn’t give us a clear timeline on when the Inspire feed will be available for Amazon customers. And it is possible the company decides against rolling out publicly.

But if it does, then Amazon will be the latest tech giant to enter this medium, and will be hoping to succeed in this space with a mix of content and e-commerce. It will be interesting to see how Amazon utilises the new interface and cater to its customers in the near future.

