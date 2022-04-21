Amazon is offering a unique shopping experience to customers in some parts of the US. The company is letting its users pay using their palm, which is scanned through a device that is part of the service called Amazon One. The platform was announced in 2020 and is available through select shopping stores in the United States.

Amazon continues to expand the availability of Amazon One service to other parts of the country. But what is this Amazon One service, how does it work, and should you be worried about using for palm for payment. Here is everything you need to know about the service.

What Is Amazon One?

Amazon One is a new technology from the company which caters to seamless and contactless payment for shopping and grocery at the Amazon Go Stores. In addition to this, Amazon has offered its unique payment option at the Whole Foods Market offline chains. This week, it launched the service for Whole Foods Market shoppers in Austin, Texas.

How Does Amazon One Work And What Is the Technology Behind It

Amazon says with Amazon One, you just have to scan your palm through the machine and all your payments are cleared in just a second. For the service, Amazon has developed a unique sensor that can read/scan through your palm and authenticate payment for the purchases made at the store.

The customer has to register their palm ID with Amazon one time, and use it anywhere Amazon One service is available. Palm is considered to be a lot more accurate and a secured way of scanning for data or payment. Its ID registered through the scanner reduces the chances of false identity and thereby gives you a secured payment mechanism.

However, registering for the service means you are handing over palm data to Amazon, which is not exactly comforting.

How Amazon One Works

Amazon says it registers the unique and distinct features of the palm that are hard to see through the naked eye or a normal camera. Amazon’s service uses a mix of hardware and computer vision algorithm which captures the palm ID and encrypts the data.

Once the ID is registered, just hover your palm over the scanner, and the payment will be confirmed in seconds.

For the time being, Amazon One is only available for customers in the US, but it is possible that we might see the company bring it to other markets in the near future.

