Amazon Prime Day Sale Announced In India: What To Expect From Grand Sale Between July 23 - 24

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced the dates for the Amazon Prime Day sale in India. The Amazon Prime Day sale will take place in the country on July 23 and July 24 on the e-commerce website. During the sale, users will be able to take advantage of attractive deals and discounts on some of the top products like smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, and more. Last year, the Amazon Prime Day sale was held on July 26 and July 27.

The Amazon Prime Day sale will begin in India at 12AM on July 23, and will end on July 24, at 11:59PM in the night. The company has said that the 48 hours-long sale will bring over 30,000 new product launches from over 400 Indian and global brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Intel, and more. During the sale, there will be about 2,000 launches from small and medium businesses as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amazon’s Plea Against Future Rejected; NCLAT Gives Retail Giant 45 Days to Pay Rs 200-Cr Penalty

During the Amazon Prime Day sale, State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank users will be able to get 10 percent discount on various products during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Apart from this, Amazon will also offer rewards of up to Rs 2,500 to customers paying their bills and recharges and sending money using Amazon Pay. Amazon Prime members will also get a five percent cashback for using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Further, signing up for the Amazon-ICICI Bank credit card is also said to bring Rs. 2,200 in rewards.

Amazon will bring up to 55 percent discounts on the company’s Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices under the Prime Day sale in the country. Further, there will be attractive deals on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Launches new Campaign Titled Membership EK, Khushiyan Anek

Amazon will also offer Prime members up to 50 percent off on add-on subscriptions among the 12 streaming services that come bundled with the Prime Video Channels. Amazon Prime Video will also release two new Indian Amazon Original series during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Amazon India’s announcement comes shortly after the company announced the Amazon Prime Day sale in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the UK, and the US. The Prime Day sale will be held in these countries between July 12 and July 13. Amazon will also hold Prime Day sales in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.