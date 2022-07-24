Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best Last-Minute Deals On Mobiles, Laptops, Headphones And More

Amazon’s biggest sale, the Prime Day Sale is live in India. During the sale, buyers can take advantage of several deals on gadgets like smartphones, laptops, Amazon Echo and fire TV products, and more. The two-day sale that began on July 23, ends today at 11:59PM IST. With one of the biggest sale of the year ending in a few hours, we bring you some of the best last-minute deals on Amazon Prime Day. Let’s take a look:

During the Amazon Prime Day, buyers will get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 3,000 on their ICICI Bank and SBI credit and debit card. Apart from this, there are huge discounts on thousands of products during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Let us take a look at some of the best deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale:

SMARTPHONES

Apple iPhone 13 - The Apple iPhone 13 is being sold for Rs 68,900 on Amazon during the Prime Day sale. The Rs 68,900 price is Rs 11,000 less than the iPhone 13’s sticker price of Rs 79,900. Buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI with select credit cards on the iPhone 13, but there is no additional bank or exchange offer on the iPhone 13 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

iQoo Neo 6 - The iQoo Neo 6 is priced at Rs 29,999 normally, but during the Amazon Prime Day sale, buyers can purchase the smartphone for a Rs 3,000 discount for ICICI bank credit cards and a Rs 2,250 discount on SBI credit card transactions, bringing the smartphone’s price down to Rs 27,749 for SBI users and Rs 26,999 for ICICI bank credit card users. There is also an exchange offer where users can potentially get a Rs 18,200 discount on the iQoo Neo 6.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G - Priced at Rs 19,999 normally, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is currently priced at Rs 17,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Apart from that, there is a flat Rs 2,750 discount on SBI and ICICI Bank credit card transactions, bringing the smartphone’s price down to Rs 15,249 effectively.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G - The OnePlus 10 Pro, company’s flagship currently, is priced at Rs 66,999 generally. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, the OnePlus 10 Pro has got a 3 percent discount on its listing price, bringing it down to Rs 64,890. Apart from this, there is a flat Rs 6,000 discount for ICICI Bank credit card users, which brings the smartphone’s price down to Rs 58,890. SBI credit card users, on the other hand, get a Rs 5,250 discount on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which brings the price down to Rs 60,750. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 22,000 that OnePlus 10 Pro buyers can take advantage of.

HEADPHONES AND AUDIO

Sony WH-1000XM4 - The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancellation over-the-ear headphones are available at the best-ever price during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The noise cancellation headphones, priced at Rs 29,999 normally are priced at a Rs 10,000 discount at Rs 19,999 during the Prime Day sale. Apart from this, buyers can also avail a 4-month free audible membership for Rs 2 with the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-the-ear headphones. This deal, however, is Prime Exclusive, meaning only Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to avail this offer.

Sony WF-1000XM4 - The true wireless noise cancelling earbuds from Sony, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are also available at a heavy discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The earbuds are available for a price of Rs 17,990 during the Amazon Prime Day sale, a Rs 7,000 discount over their Rs 24,999 sticker price. Apart from this, there is an additional Rs 2,000 discount on all bank cards on the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds during the Amazon Prime Day sale. This brings the price further down to Rs 15,999, which makes it a super deal.

LAPTOPS

MacBook Air M1 (512GB) - The Apple M1-powered MacBook Air is available at a huge discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale. The laptop’s 512GB variant is available at a price of Rs 97,990, which is a Rs 19,910 discount from the 512GB variant’s Rs 1,17,900 sticker price. Buyers can further avail a Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards, bringing the laptop’s price further down to Rs 96,990. This, however, is a Prime Exclusive deal only for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro - Samsung’s recently-launched Galaxy Book 2 Pro Windows laptop is also available for a sweet discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The laptop’s 13-inch model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is available for Rs 90,490 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. This variant of the laptop is otherwise priced at Rs 1,29,999, and has been listed at Rs 93,990 for non-Prime users during the Prime Day sale. Apart from this, there is a flat Rs 5,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI cards, bringing the laptops price further down to Rs 85,490.

Asus VivoBook 14 - The Asus VivoBook 14 2021 model is available for a price of Rs 26,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which brings the 10th Generation Intel i3-powered laptop in the Chromebooks category. The Rs 26,999 is a massive discount from the laptop’s Rs 40,000-plus sticker price. This deal, however, is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming - The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, one of the cheapest gaming laptop in the market is available for even cheaper during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is priced at Rs 52,990 during the sale, alongside a flat Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards, which brings the price further down to Rs 53,990 as against the Rs 82,990 sticker price. This is only for Amazon Prime subscribers and non-Prime members will get the laptop for a price of Rs 56,990 during the sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop with Intel’s 11th Gen Core i3 CPU is priced at Rs 31,990 during the Prime Day sale. The laptop is generally priced at around a Rs 50,000 price. There is also a no-cost EMI on the laptop, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,000.

