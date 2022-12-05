Amazon Prime Gaming Teased In India, Offers PC Games For Subscribers

Amazon has teased Prime Gaming for its subscribers in India this week. Prime Gaming is part of the full Prime membership and has been around for some time in other countries where Amazon offers its Prime subscription. Now, it seems that Amazon is ready to bring Prime Gaming to the Indian market as well.

The teaser page is available on the Prime page of Amazon India users, who can get more details about this service. Prime membership already gets you shopping benefits, Music, Prime Video access and a few more.

Adding Prime Gaming to its kitty feels like a move planned to rival Netflix which also has its Gaming version, available through another app. As you can see here, the Amazon Prime website site has a banner with “Prime Gaming is now in India" and even has a link which redirects you to the Prime Gaming HQ for more details.

But it seems Amazon is still working on the local integration for users in India, as the web page shows an error for now. Prime Gaming promises new PC games every month which can be yours forever, as claimed by the company.

In addition to this, Amazon also seems to have In-game content which can be enhanced to your favourite games every week. We still don’t know if Amazon will limit the access of Prime Gaming to PCs in India, or allow its subscribers to enjoy games on mobile as well.

Amazon Prime in India is available for an annual fee of Rs 1,499 which is much less than what Amazon subscribers have to pay in countries like the US. We are eager to see how Amazon plans to shape Prime Gaming in India, what titles gamers get in the country and how they can play them.

